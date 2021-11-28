Helping hand for young house buyers

KUCHING (Nov 28): Young adults wanting to own their own homes and start a family will get helping hand from the state government through the Sarawak Housing Deposit Aid Scheme.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this aid would greatly benefit newlyweds who wanted to own their own houses.

“We have provided a new scheme to help youths, who have just started their married life, buy their own houses. Under this scheme, the state government would cover the deposit of RM10,000 for houses priced at RM300,000 and below,” he announce at the launch of ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak – Satok’ in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

“For 2022, we are allocating RM10 million to pay the house deposits, to help the young people purchase houses. If you buy houses when you are young, the monthly payment is low as you have a longer loan period – this will lower the cost of living.”

Abang Johari added that Sarawak could implement this policy as it would derive from the income collected from oil and gas revenue.

Previously, he announced that the state government would introduce this deposit aid scheme next year to help the B40 (low income) and M40 (medium-income) groups.

He also said Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) would develop 2,000 affordable housing units a year.

“Currently, the average number of affordable houses built a year is around 1,000 to 2,000 units. “I want to inform Sheda so that they can develop 2,000 units a year.”

On the Satok youth roadshow, Abang Johari expressed his hope for Sarawak youths to embrace the new era, ‘where they do not have any borders anymore due to the limitless digital world’.

“We need to produce future leaders amongst our youths of today so that they can lead our nation in the future.

“To do this, they need three important things – quality, vision and principles.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi and Pemanca Rosli Sahari.