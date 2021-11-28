Malaysia sees 4,239 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in three weeks

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Malaysia recorded 4,239 new Covid-19 infections, the lowest since November 7.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported that the tally for confirmed Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,623,816 since the pandemic began last year.

Malaysia previously recorded 4,343 cases on November 7.

At a glance, the national positive case trend for the past seven days showed a 7 per cent decline based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME