Malaysia sees dip in new Covid-19 deaths with 40 recorded at midnight, Terengganu tops list

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded another 40 Covid-19 related deaths as at midnight, slightly lower compared to the 45 deaths logged the day before.

Of the 40, eight died before they reached hospitals.

This brings the current Covid-19 death toll to 30,280, with 6,124 fatalities involving patients brought-in-dead.

Terengganu remains on top of the list of deaths reported per million people over the last two weeks with 50 deaths per million, followed by Kelantan with 26, Perak with 20, and Sarawak with 15 deaths per million.

The Klang Valley currently has a two-week average of eight deaths per million, where Kuala Lumpur’s average is also eight deaths per million while Selangor is at seven deaths per million people.

Labuan and Putrajaya are the only two states with a two-week average of zero deaths.

CovidNow showed that over the same 14-day period, a total of 36.9 per cent of all deaths were unvaccinated while 58.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

New infections by state

Malaysia reported 5,097 new daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, with CovidNow’s data showing Selangor as still having the highest number of cases with 1,503 infections today.

This is followed by Kedah with 459 cases, Sabah with 438, Kelantan with 430, and Johor with 337 cases. Melaka had 177 cases.

Kuala Lumpur has 330 cases, while Labuan (22), Perlis (33), and Putrajaya (69) are the three states with the lowest number of new cases. – Malay Mail