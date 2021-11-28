Master weaver Dina here to promote, sell her products

KAPIT (Nov 28): Handicraft weaver and entrepreneur Dina Igoh from Sebangkoi, Sarikei is in town to exhibit and promote the sale of her Iban traditional handicraft items.

She has rented a stall at the town square here displaying many of her creative works which include pua kumpu material, gong, engkerumong, bendai, terabai, gendang, baju burung, baju kobat, selampui sidan and tangyo manik, to name a few.

Dina traveled all the way from Sarikei to participate in the three-day (Fri to Sun) ‘Youth Consumerism Advocacy Carnival’ and ‘Retail Sector Digitisation Initiative Programme’ being held at Kapit Town Square. It is organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers’ Affairs.

Dina said all the items were weaved and made by herself, a talent she learned from her mother and an aunt. She has also attended a class organised by Sarawak Handicraft Council.

“Response to the exhibition and sale of the items in Kapit is very encouraging. Kapit is after all the Iban heartland.

“They (Ibans) are the ones who buy the most. They bought souvenir items for use during Gawai Dayak such as baju burung worn during Gawai Dayak, Gawai Batu and Gawai Antu, and at weddings.”

The price tag for a pair of baju burung is over RM100.

Dina also runs an online businesses through whatsApp, Wechat, Facebook and Messenger to exhibit and sell her products. She can be reached at 016-877737.

Meanwhile, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers’ Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi is expected to open the carnival this evening.