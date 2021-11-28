MoH: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate takes a dip to 47.8 pct

KUCHING (Nov 28): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate took a dip to 47.8 per cent yesterday, compared to 55.4 per cent on Friday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on its Facebook page showed that Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fourth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 62.9 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the table with 81.1 per cent of ICU beds utilised followed by Penang (77.4 per cent), Kelantan (74.1 per cent), Terengganu (71.2 per cent), Sabah (70.8 per cent) and Perak (68.1 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate were Negeri Sembilan (59.2 per cent), Melaka (56.5 per cent), Johor (51 per cent), Labuan (50 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent), Kedah (43.2 per cent) and Pahang (41.5 per cent).