PBDS Baru to contest in Telang Usan, candidate yet to be announced

MIRI (Nov 28): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) will be joining the fray for Telang Usan seat in the 12th State Election, said its president Bobby William.

Bobby in an interview with The Borneo Post here yesterday said the candidate for the seat would only be announced on Dec 4.

“Yes, PBDSB will be contesting in Telang Usan. As for Mulu, just wait until next week. I will be making an announcement on Dec 4,” he said.

PBDSB had already confirmed Sawing Kedit is its candidate for Marudi.

With PBDSB contesting, Telang Usan would see a five-cornered fight in the upcoming state election on Dec 18.

Telang Usan incumbent Dennis Ngau would be defending the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak, while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is sending Philip Jau on its behalf.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for the seat is a retired teacher Jau Jok @ Jenggo, while Parti Bumi Kenyalang candidate is Gia Bala.