PM to make official visit to Singapore tomorrow in conjunction with VTL launch

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will undertake his first official visit to Singapore tomorrow at the invitation of his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

Wisma Putra said the visit was also in conjunction with the commencement of the air and land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore.

It said Ismail Sabri was scheduled to call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold a meeting with Lee.

“The leaders will discuss Malaysia-Singapore bilateral cooperation, including new opportunities for effective recovery from the impacts of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Both prime ministers will also be exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” it said in a statement here today.

Wisma Putra said the visit would be conducted in full compliance with the strict health and safety protocols put in place by the governments of Singapore and Malaysia.

It said Ismail Sabri would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and officials from the relevant ministries and agencies. — Bernama