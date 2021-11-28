Project delays due to PH govt, says Fadillah

BINTULU (Nov 28): Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said the delay of many development projects including Pan Borneo Highway was due to the cancellation of projects during Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

At a press conference here yesterday, he said the people should learn from th mistakes to ensure there is a continuity in development projects.

“The cancellation of projects has caused so many , including this (construction of flyover), to be delayed. It is the same with Pan Borneo Highway,” he told a press conference after the earth-breaking ceremony of a flyover at Jalan Medan Jaya-Jalan Tun Hussein Onn here yesterday.

He said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was committed to bring lots of development to help the people.

He also said it was important to have political stability in the state.

Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi were among those present at the event.