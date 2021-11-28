PSB names Intanurazean as potential candidate for Nangka seat

SIBU (Nov 28): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has named Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud as the party’s potential candidate for the Nangka seat in the upcoming state election.

Wong when met by reporters during his visit to the Sibu Central Market today, said with the inclusion of Intanurazean, PSB currently has five potential candidates for all the constituencies in Sibu.

The other four potential candidates are Wong himself for Bawang Assan, Wong Hie Pieng (Dudong), Dr Low Chong Nguan (Pelawan) and Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek).

He, however said that the status of candidacy of the potential candidates has yet to be confirmed.

“Wait for the time, I will officially announce the confirmed candidates when I give them the ‘surat watikah’ (credentials),” he added.

When asked when he would be announcing the confirmed candidates, he said it would be very soon and the announcement could come before the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) announce their candidates list.

On the visit to the Central Market, he said it was part of the programme for the PSB members, especially the potential candidates to meet the hawkers at the market.

“We just want to say hello to them and give them sanitiser, face masks from Japan and some publicity materials.

“I will come back again when it is time for us to give the manifesto. Our manifesto is to look after the general well-being of the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Intanurazean, 26, when met, thanked Wong for giving her a chance to be a potential candidate for Nangka seat.

Despite knowing that Nangka constituency is a GPS stronghold, she is determined to fight for the rights of the people if she is given a chance to represent the people in the area.

“I want to change the lives of the people for the better especially the youth. This is why, my main vision is to create more job opportunities for these young people especially in Nangka area,” she said.

Intanurazean is a local Sibu and is currently staying at Kampung Hilir.

The Election Commission has set Dec 18 for the Sarawak state election, with nomination day on Dec 6.