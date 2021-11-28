Putrajaya committed to assisting Sarawak in its digital economy agenda – Annuar

KUCHING (Nov 28): The federal government, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is committed to assisting Sarawak in its digital economy agenda via the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), pledged Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said this is because the state government had embarked on an umbrella programme through Sarawak Linking Rural, Urban and Nation (Saluran) which includes (National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative through MCMC.

“SMA is like a sister agency of MCMC to implement connectivity in Sarawak. What is important is for MCMC to provide a strong support to SMA’s plan and strategy.

“SMA has a local knowledge and it has the backing of the state government,” he said during the SMA’s meet-the-people session in Tanjung Manis yesterday.

Annuar pointed out that under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak has a clear agenda to promote and implement digital economy.

“Sarawak under the chief minister has a very clear agenda on the way forward for telecommunication with the need for high quality internet connectivity. Sarawak has a very clear blueprint. So, the issue regarding 4G and 5G is something which we have planned.

“For instance, in plantation sector, the chief minister has done some pilot projects on how to mechanise them so that the sector will not depend too much on foreign labour in the management of the plantation such as harvesting. And also, there is a plan to use robotic technology, which is now at the advance stage. This needs 5G,” he said.

He also explained why 4G will still be used even though 5G will be rolled out soon.

“As I have said, before we can migrate to 5G, we have to perfect the 4G first, as it is use for the masses, whereas 5G is for the industries such as artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things). But both of these have to be done simultaneously.”

Annuar expressed confidence that the digital economy could be implemented in the country as there has been a proper planning in place.

“That’s why we need a proper planning. All these (initiatives) are contained in the blueprint and we have the timeline, such as in the next three years we roll out the 5G, which in actual fact we planned to start it in 2023 but we put it forward and started it this year.

“So, if we start next year, we can achieve 30 per cent and in the next three years we can achieve 80 per cent in populated areas.

“Previously for the 4G, it took us eight years to achieve. But now for the 5G, we plan to implement it for the next three years,” he said.

He was also confident that the country could implement 5G with sufficient funding which he reckoned would cost RM50 billion.

“This will be implemented by both the government and the private sector in the 4G and 5G. Just for 4G alone, we spent RM28 billion which has been committed by the government and the service providers,” he said.

Annuar also said that the 3G will be shut down next month as the focus will be on 4G for the whole of Sarawak.

However, he said 2G service will be retained for the rural areas as it is only for making calls.

Meanwhile, Annuar also assured that MCMC will assist SMA to get the telecommunication companies (telcos) to put up their equipment once the telecommunication towers are ready.

“We understand that SMA has some problems with the telcos. This is the case when the towers have been erected and the telcos are rather slow to come in. So, I have instructed MCMC that once the towers are completed, the telcos must bring in the equipment.

“I have been told that there are some instances that there whereby some towers which have been completed for two years but there is still no equipment. In this case, MCMC will assist SMA,” he added.