Re-elected KKCCCI president won’t tolerate factions

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): Datuk Michael Lui was re-elected as the president of Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) for another term at the chamber’s annual general meeting (AGM) cum election on Sunday.

Lui won by a landslide, polling 351 votes against Datuk Seri Dr Ling Hie Sing, who garnered 81 votes.

His entire team, comprising 35 members, was also elected as the new 39th Management Committee of the chamber.

Lui has served as the president of KKCCCI for three terms, equivalent to nine years, since 2013.

After the election results were announced, Lui thanked the members for attending the AGM and election, and to those for supporting his team.

He said the 39th Management Committee would need to revise its policy.

“We will not tolerate factions (in the team). We will act as one, speak as one and execute our duties to propel KKCCCI to new heights.”

In addition, Lui said KKCCCI would take the issues and needs of the Chinese community seriously, especially the business sector, and bring the matters to the attention of the relevant authorities.

Earlier, he said KKCCCI, which was founded more than 100 years ago, would embrace change and innovation in order to succeed in this digital world.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had pushed the country to embrace new changes, new norms and new technologies in tandem with the rise of the digital economy.

“Although KKCCCI is a century-old organization, we are constantly changing and innovating to keep up with the times.

“As long as we uphold our vision, KKCCCI will continue to grow stronger,” he said at the AGM.

He said KKCCCI would chart new horizons by seeking out opportunities in times of crisis, transform and move forward, in line with its new vision “Century Chamber, Integration, Win-Win Solution, Greater Achievement’.

Lui also said the chamber would emphasize on educating and nurturing the next generation of leaders by providing them with more opportunities to plan, implement projects and run the general affairs of KKCCCI.

He added that the chamber had been playing a significant role in working with the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

“We have practised our main objective to safeguard the interest of members and voice out Chinese community’s sentiments during the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We serve as a bridge between the Chinese community and businesses and the government.

“We appeal to the government to listen and address the issues raised by the business community, as well as provide latest information on anti-Covid-19 measures and assistance packages rolled out by various ministries and agencies.”

He said the chamber also called on its members, business community and the public to comply with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures to combat the virus and break the chain of infection.

Furthermore, Lui said KKCCCI had adopted a proactive attitude in pursuing better welfare, assistance, economic stimulus packages and tax rebates from the government to help members and business owners overcome the impact of the pandemic.

The 35 elected Management Committee members are Datuk Chang Chin Shin JP, Datuk Chu Fui [email protected], Andy Lim Chen Kwong, Kapitan Peter Tiew Sii Neng, Datuk Chee Chi Vun, Fong Tet Kong, Lim Young Peing, Wong Tau [email protected], Yee That Hian, Lee Nyuk Chong, Datuk Chee Chi Seng, Chong Tet Seong, Lim Hon Min, Chao Len Ting, Kapitan Albert Kok JP, Chung Sin Ping, Ho Fui Khiong, Lou Chi Nam, Szeto Wing Yee, Chiew Heng Hock, Ho Thau On, Lo Yun Choi, Chan Koon Moy, Kung Ping Kun, Low Wai Meng, Datuk Chin Shu Ying, Lim Kiat Kong, Chung Wan Kiong, Peter Chong Su Leong, Lewis Fong Tet Yee, Stanley Chin Nyuk Khim, Datuk Chee Chi Nyen, Datuk Mary Ling, Lee Chan [email protected] and Anthony Leong Tit Khi.

On the other hand, KKCCCI members passed two motions during the AGM, the first was to compensate Crest Megaway Sdn Bhd a sum of RM520,900 for the encroachment of 82 graves at its cemetery at Mile 5.5 Jalan Tuaran on the company’s land. The amount of compensation was calculated based on the original selling price of the graves and upon payment the ownership of the encroached land would be transferred to KKCCCI.

The second motion passed was to authorize the Management Committee to raise funds to overcome the shortfall of RM479,100, as the landowner through his lawyer has declined KKCCCI’s offer to compensate RM520,900 and made a counteroffer of RM1 million for the encroached land.