Sarawak among earliest states to get 5G rollout next year

MUKAH (Nov 27): Sarawak will be given priority under the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan and Malaysia Digital (MyDigital) Economic Blueprint, including being among the first states to roll out the 5G network next year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this was, among others, due to the strategic location of the Land of the Hornbills in terms of geopolitics and connectivity.

“From the new geopolitical aspect, we can see how the location of the Borneo Islands has become a strategic area. Even Indonesia is moving its capital to Borneo and the (Malaysian) government also intends to give Sarawak and Sabah the highest priority in development planning.

“As for connectivity, Sarawak’s location again makes it the most strategic state, including in the future in terms of development related to submarine cables. One of the cables being planned will pass through areas in Sarawak, which has been identified as one of the landing points,” he said.

Annuar, who is on a two-day Strategic Communications Roadshow in Tanjung Manis and Sarikei from today, said this after handing over the Malaysian Family Youth Package to about 20 recipients today. – Bernama