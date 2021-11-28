School’s building-repair fundraising drive collects RM600,000

MIRI (Nov 28): A fundraising drive coordinated by the board of directors of Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) has reached a collection of RM600,000, passing the initial target of RM500,000.

The fund, which kicked off in July this year, is meant to cover the cost for repair works on the school’s three academic blocks, which should commence soon.

This was announced during a special lucky draw ceremony held by the RRSS yesterday, where Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin was present to announce the tickets representing the five main prize winners and 20 consolation prize winners.

The grand prize was a unit of Stirling condominium worth more than RM300,000 courtesy of Novakey Developer, won by the holder of the ticket with serial number 85253.

The second top prize was an electric motorcycle won by holder of ticket number 84944; third prize was a laptop computer won by holder of ticket number 82027; fourth prize was a smartphone won by holder of ticket number 81325; and fifth prize was a multipurpose bicycle won by holder of ticket number 83048.

The 20 consolation prize winners each received a RM200 cash voucher – the ticket numbers are 81253, 81495, 80269, 84051, 82275, 80949, 84085, 81366, 84747, 89281, 84086, 84907, 84883, 82081, 81541, 88008, 82006, 80410, 89143, and 82191.

Those holding any of these tickets could claim their prizes from Monday to Saturday, between 8am and 4pm daily.

For enquiries, call RRSS office via 085-612 423 / 016-850 0659 (Jessy) / 010-2212423.

The lucky draw was an initiative launched by the RRSS board to encourage donors to support its fundraising effort.

Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Mayor Adam Yii, RRSS board chairman Dato’ Sri Law Kiu Kiong, the board’s honorary advisor Datuk David Goh who is also Novakey Developer managing director, and event’s organising chairman Ernest Goh.

The event yesterday also included the presentation of a cheque for RM39,500 to Law, representing the donations from 15 associations under the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations.