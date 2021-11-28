SMEs advised to register with SSM to enjoy benefits provided by govt

KUCHING (Nov 28): Owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak are advised to register with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to enjoy the facilities and incentives provided by the federal government.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he was aware of complaints by the entrepreneurs concerned of them not benefitting from the incentives provided by the federal government.

“When we look into the issue, we find that it is due to their failure to register their businesses with SSM and this resulted in them being dropped out from enjoying the initiatives which are implemented based on SSM’s business database,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta said for those categorised under B40 and M40, the assistance would be channeled directly to them based on the database at SSM.

In another development, a Youth Consumerism Advocacy Carnival was organised for the first time in Kapit by MDTCA. Nanta opened the two-day carnival yesterday.

The carnival is an initiative of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to deepen knowledge on consumerism as well as to explain the role of the ministry and its agencies to especially the youth. – Bernama