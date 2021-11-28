The Spring incorporates floral theme into Christmas 2021 decor

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Spring Shopping Mall has set ‘Where Flowers Bloom’ as the theme for its Christmas decoration this year.

In reflecting this theme, the management has commissioned for the mall corridors to be decked with larger-than-life installations of flowers, mushrooms and other decorative plants, as we as a centrestage waterfall feature on the concourse.

Shoppers can take stroll through the decorations under a canopy of fairy lights and white doves, symbolising ‘love and renewal of life’.

“The intention is to send the message ‘There is Hope’ to the community as Kuchingites continue to navigate their way around the new normal during Phase 3 of Malaysia’s National Recovery Plan.

“The Spring’s ‘Blooming Christmas Bazaar’, set in a spellbinding magical kingdom, is a veritable mélange of potential gifts meant for friends, co-workers and family members,” said the shopping mall in a statement.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng visited the mall on Friday to witness its ‘Blooming Christmas Tree’ and the mall’s festive atmosphere.

On the bazaar, it offers Christmas cookies and cakes, award-winning artisan Belgian chocolates, handcrafted clay accessories, unique potted plants and also Korean children’s beauty products ready to be gift-wrapped and put under the Christmas tree.

To further enliven up the shopping experience this holiday season, shoppers can collect digital ‘blooms’ via The Spring’s web app whenever they make purchases worth RM300 on a single receipt at any store mall-wide; or on combined receipts, where each receipt submitted must worth a minimum of RM20.

The festive goodies from the redemption programme include ‘Where Flowers Bloom’ wrapping papers, Kiehl’s trial kit, Bath & Body Works’ assorted hand cream and ‘L’Occitane’s Floral Xmas Gift’.

The mall has pulled together some fun events for families such as the ‘Fairy Paper Doll Craft’, ‘Floral Embroidery Kit’, ‘A Magical Kids Hour’ and the ‘Fairy-tastic Weekends’ where shoppers could spot ‘magical fairies’ fluttering around the enchanted floral gardens.

This Christmas Eve, The Spring celebrates the day by rewarding shoppers with ‘The Eve of Hope Lucky Dip’ when they spend RM150 in a single receipt at any of the mall’s stores and redeem special treats from the tenants via The Spring’s web app.

The mall also has collaborated with three charitable organisations: Hope Place Kuching, Stirring Up Borneo (SUB), and Rural Sarawak Early Childhood Care and Education (RUSA ECCE), in three corporate social responsibility (CSR) events, running until this Dec 26.

The ‘Gift of Hope’ with Hope Place Kuching reaches out to shoppers to each pick up a ‘Christmas Wish List’ from the Christmas Tree at the Christmas Blooming Bazaar, South Court, through which they would be able to make a difference in the lives of individuals with special needs.

Under this programme, shoppers can purchase the items on the wishlist and submit them to the Customer Service Counter. Once the collection drive is over, the mall will hand over the collected items to Hope Place Kuching.

The ‘Book of Hope’ with RUSA ECCE aims to present the gift of reading to children living in the rural areas of Sarawak by purchasing storybooks and delivering these gifts to the drop-off station at MPH Bookstores.

All books donated from this Christmas collection will be distributed to the rural schools under the care of RUSA ECCE.

As for ‘Basket of Hope’ with SUB, shoppers can each purchase a locally-handcrafted rattan basket to curate a magical Christmas Gift Basket filled with an array of products from APRIL Marketplace (https://www.thespring.com.my/april) to support the local artisans from SUB.

All proceeds from the sales of these rattan baskets will go to support the single mothers and sole breadwinners of the less-privileged families from Kuching, Serian Asajaya, Padawan, Miri, Lawas, Limbang and other rural pockets in Sarawak.

For more information, contact The Spring’s Customer Service on 082-238 222, or go to https://www.thespring.com.my/.