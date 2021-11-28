‘We may be similar but not the same’, PSB chief tells DAP Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 28): The possibility of a cooperation between Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak during the coming polls is diminishing further with PSB disassociating itself from DAP’s aim to only be a strong opposition in the state.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said his party and DAP Sarawak both disagreed with Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) way of governing Sarawak but they did not share the same goal.

“We may be similar but we are not the same. We both disagree with GPS’ way of governing Sarawak. DAP believes in being a strong opposition Party. PSB believes in replacing GPS as the government,” he said in a statement.

The Bawang Assan incumbent said PSB was “amused” by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s recent remark on Sarawak needing a “strong opposition in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that GPS would not have access to a blank cheque.”

“Why is Chong still talking about wanting to be a strong opposition? With all due respect, he can continue to be in the opposition if he so desires but PSB is more interested in becoming a strong government.

“After all, DAP has been in opposition for over 40 years and maybe Chong is satisfied to continue as opposition, as usual. But PSB is not satisfied.

“As a true Sarawakian political party, independent of Peninsular Malaysia, we cannot continue to witness nor tolerate the wrongdoings and broken promises of GPS (former Barisan Nasional), allowing the erosion of Sarawak’s rights,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said PSB called on all like-minded patriotic Sarawakians not to be distracted by Chong’s self-proclaimed statement in the press.

He assured PSB supposters that the party did not seek to remain an opposition party nor join GPS but instead to replace it altogether.

“This is our position and we are going to fight all these seats. God willing and with the people’s support, we shall work very hard to win and form the next state government,” he said.

He said PSB appreciated DAP Sarawak’s gesture to leave the door open for negotiations and arrangement with PSB on the seats to avoid multi-cornered fights with GPS despite DAP Sarawak’s earlier statements that it was quite impossible to work with PSB.

He said PSB had always treated other opposition members with respect, and appreciated their efforts in highlighting and pointing out the inadequacies and ineptness of GPS.

This was because the opposition could see clearly that the present administration under GPS was full of promises but glaringly lacking in action, he added.

Wong said PSB’s principles and stand are crystal-clear – that they will also not answer to, or be dictated to, by any Peninsula-based politician or party.

He said PSB shall remain steadfast to these principles and subscribe to the belief that only patriotic Sarawakians understand the spirit and basis upon which Sarawak should be administered oblivious to race and religion.

“The time to change is right now and we call on all like-minded patriotic Sarawakians to come together and join us on this sacred mission of bringing the much-needed change to our beloved Fairland Sarawak by supporting PSB in forming the new state government,” he added.

Wong said since 1974, Sarawak had been ruled by the same government of the state Barisan Nasional (BN) which started with the ‘equal founding partners’ of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

He, however, said the growing dominance of PBB over the years had reduced its other coalition partners of SUPP, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to ‘unequal partners’ and mere ‘minority shareholders’ who did not have much say in the administration as it was open knowledge that PBB called the shots.

“It goes without saying that PBB itself can even form the state government with a simple majority as it currently holds 47 seats in the 82-seat assembly. In short, the other ‘founding and existing’ partners of SUPP, PRS and PDP are merely there to make up the numbers.

“This similar situation applies to Sarawak which formed Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963 with Malaya, Singapore and Sabah as one of the ‘equal founding partners’,” he said.

He said over the years, the discriminative policies and unequal allocations of the federal government, which GPS and former BN supported, had done grave injustices to Sarawak, politically and socio-economically.

Moreover, under the state BN and now GPS’ watch, he said Sarawak had been unceremoniously down-graded from its rightful position and status as one of the ‘equal founding partners’ enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to just one of the states in Malaysia.

“For 58 years, this has been the ‘norm’ under GPS/BN – doing the same things over and over again but expecting a different outcome which is just self-defeating with Sarawak and Sarawakians as victims.

“It is with this in mind that PSB had decided to unshackle itself from the state BN and GPS and embark on bringing together like-minded ‘Anak Sarawak’, united under a common umbrella of bringing change for a new and better Sarawak,” said Wong.