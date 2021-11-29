Autistic boy missing, search ongoing

KUCHING (Nov 29): An autistic 8-year-old boy has been reported missing at Kampung Rantau Panjang, Batu Kawa yesterday.

His father in a Facebook post said his son was last seen at their home around 3pm.

He appealed to anyone who met his son to return him to his home or to hand him over at the nearest police station.

The father added that his son has speech problems.

As of time of 8.30pm, a search and rescue operation led by the Fire and Rescue Department and the police is ongoing at the area where the victim is believed to be last seen.

It is believed that the victim could have run off to a nearby forest located at the end of the village.