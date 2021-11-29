Bigger, more improved Taman Selera Muhibbah to be up in less than a year

SIBU (Nov 29): The redevelopment of Taman Selera Muhibbah here costing RM3.8 million would take 11 months to complete.

Upon completion, the single-storey food court would have four additional stalls, taking the total number to 52.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting pointed out that the food court was redeveloped to provide the public with a more conducive and enjoyable atmosphere.

“We feel that the (present) area is too crowded and so, we will redevelop it.

“It is going to be a very big new Muhibbah (food court) and we hope the public would enjoy it,” he said, adding that the eatery was built some 20 years ago.

Ting also spoke about what the council had carried out during the movement restriction period.

Elaborating, he said SMC was building a temporary market at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong to house the existing Tiong Hua Road hawkers.

Construction works would reach completion by December and hawkers could expect to operate by the Chinese New Year.

The Tiong Hua Road Market was off-limits after cracks were found in the five decades old building.

Additionally, Ting revealed that both Sungai Merah and Jaya Li Hua markets would be further improved on.

Jaya Li Hua Market would include a 10-stall hawker centre, which was under planning.

For that, he said the council would spend about RM700,000.

“Since the Movement Control Order (MCO), we have done all these things for the hawkers,” he said.

Adding on, Ting said he also be calling the five hawkers associations in Sibu Central Market for discussion next week.

That aside, he revealed that SMC was embarking on the road extension at Jalan Igan to solve the daily traffic congestion.

“The project, costing more than RM8 million, will extend one new lane to reduce traffic congestion at Jalan Igan,” he added.

On the proposed new SMC building at Sibu Town Square Phase 2, he said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved between RM70 million and RM100 million during the SMC’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Towards this end, he urged Sibu townsfolk to work together with SMC.

Meanwhile, SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang expected nine to 10 vacant units upon completion of the redeveloped Taman Selera Muhibbah.

“A few hawkers have surrendered their licences, and we should have nine to 10 vacant units for people to apply later.

“The food court will operate in a self-service manner and there will be cleaners to attend to the tables and dishes,” said Albert.

Taman Selera Muhibbah hawkers are currently trading at the temporary stalls along Jalan Tapang.

On the proposed redevelopment of Sungai Merah Market, Albert said the council had received a RM5 million ‘Projek Rakyat’ (People’s Project) grant from the state government for the project, which had been estimated to exceed this amount.

Saying that the project was at the tender-application stage, he anticipated that the works would take over a year to reach completion.

Among those present were political secretary to chief minister Michael Tiang, SMC deputy chairman Bujang Majid and Sibu Rural District Council deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.