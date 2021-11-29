GPS Pakan branches reiterate desire for PDP man to be coalition’s pick

SIBU (Nov 29): Members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties are continuing their show of support for Edwin Bandang of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to be the coalition’s pick for the Pakan seat in the coming state polls.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pakan chairman Cr Jimbun Radin said the seat has always been traditionally allocated to PDP and this should be the case again this time around.

“We request the GPS leadership to consider Edwin as our preferred candidate to represent GPS in Pakan.

He is recognised as a symbol of unity among GPS parties and voters in the constituency,” Jimbun said during meet-the-people session at the 70-door Rumah Rachak Padang in Nyalak Ladong, Pakan on Saturday.

He repeated his remarks during a similar function at the 19-door Rumah Anding Igot in Sungai Merah, Pakan later. Both functions were attended by over 100 members from PBB, PDP and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Meanwhile, PDP Pakan chairman Ting Kew Ming who also spoke said Edwin is the right choice to represent GPS in Pakan and hoped the leadership in GPS would consider their wishes.

Similarly, PRS Pakan deputy chairman Jantan Uchong called on PRS members to give their strong support to Edwin if he is picked to be GPS’ candidate.