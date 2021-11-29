Minister concerned with pressure on rising star Aifa

IPOH (Nov 29): The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will not pressure teenage sensation Aifa Azman to replace Datuk Nicol Ann David as the national squash queen following her astounding success in the Malaysian Open 2021 which concluded yesterday, said its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Eight-time world champion Nicol retired from the sport in February 2019.

Ahmad Faizal said Aifa, 19, has huge potential and could go far in her career.

“I am really amazed by Aifa’s achievements. I hope she will continue to succeed, but we will not put too much pressure on her to replace Nicol David or others,” he told reporters after attending the Perak-Foodbank Blood Donation Programme with Kiwanis Jelapang, here today.

He said that KBS would continue to support Aifa so that she could bring more glory for the country in future.

Wild card Aifa won the Malaysian Open 2021 after defeating the top seed and world eighth ranked player Salma Hany of Egypt at the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala lumpur.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal, who is also former Perak Football Association (PAFA) president, denied netizens’ ‘talk’ that he was the man behind the recent acquisition of Perak FC by advertising company Impact Media & Communication (IMC) Sdn Bhd.

“I have nothing to do with the company that took over Perak FC but wish them every success.

“It must be remembered that the people and football supporters in Perak have high hopes to see this team succeed and become a great power in national football,” he said.

On Tuesday, PAFA announced Impact Media & Communication (IMC) Sdn Bhd as the new owner of Perak FC after the parent body’s 100 per cent stake in the club was sold to the company.

PAFA acting president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said the decision to sell Perak FC to IMC was taken after seeing the company’s seriousness in buying over the club. — Bernama