Niah longhouse resident killed in three-vehicle crash

MIRI (Nov 29): A longhouse resident was killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Sepupok Niah around 9.45am yesterday (Nov 28).

In a statement, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the victim as Johnny Mapang, 51, from Rumah Sikun, Sungai Saeh Putih, Niah.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene found that the accident was caused by the victim, the driver of a pickup truck, coming from Niah town, who is believed to have been heading to Sepupok junction. He entered the lane of an oncoming lorry from Sepupok junction heading to Niah town before hitting the left side of the lorry, causing the lorry to turn and hit another vehicle coming from the same direction as the victim.

“The driver of the third vehicle, another pickup truck, had tried to swerve but collided with the lorry and crashed into the right shoulder of the road leading to Sepupok junction,” he said.

Alexson said Johnny was pronounced dead at the scene while the drivers of the lorry and the other pickup truck suffered serious injuries.

They were brought to Miri Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.