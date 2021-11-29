Quick-thinking villagers save Ulu Niah longhouse from being destroyed in fire

MIRI (Nov 29): Rumah Stephen villagers, who sprung to action when goods stored under the longhouse somehow caught fire yesterday, have been credited for saving the building from being razed to the ground.

Using buckets of water, the residents managed to extinguish the flames before they spread to the rest of the longhouse.

Had they not reacted so quickly, the 42-door longhouse’s 287 residents could have been left homeless.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the department received a report on the incident at 10.27am.

A team of eight firefighters from Batu Niah fire station led by station chief Rary Benjie went to the scene located 18km away.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found that the fire involved a pile of goods under the longhouse, which had been successfully extinguished by the residents using buckets of water.

“The firefighters then conducted a check to ensure the situation was safe and there was no source that could cause a recurring fire,” said Law.

The operation ended at 11.08am.