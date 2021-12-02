12th Sarawak election crucial as state comes to political crossroad for change – See

KUCHING (Dec 2): The 12th Sarawak election will be crucial as the state has come to the political crossroad that calls for change, said Batu Lintang incumbent See Chee How.

He said the political crossroad also calls for a new political blueprint with strategies and policies to unite and lead all Sarawakians to move forward to serve the aspirations to serve the greater interests of Sarawak and all Sarawakians.

He said as crucial as the grand design is its practicality and workability with detailed plans for implementation.

“The coming state election will see many propositions from the various political parties and groups which only augment and fortify the fact that there is a need for political change in Sarawak.

“I wish that all political parties and aspiring candidates in Sarawak will project and uphold a decent level of political dignity and nobility to serve the greater interests of Sarawak and all Sarawakians,” he said in a statement today.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member said the respect for the Constitution, the rule of laws, observing the legal and lawful codes of conduct, conscientious to protect the institutions of the country such as parliamentary democracy, the State’s political and social order, peace and harmony in the Sarawakian society, etc, and its political parties or individuals would gain the support of the Sarawakian voters.

These, he said, were the guiding principles and beliefs of the Sarawak-based multiracial PSB, which is the best alternative political platform to unite all Sarawakians, and through which the needed political change and reform will gain all that Sarawak and Sarawakians constitutionally, legally and rightfully deserved and entitled.

“PSB is committed to pursue the restoration of Sarawak’s autonomous rights, special privileges and territorial sovereignty as was promised and guaranteed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and our Constitution.

“The devolution of legislative, executive and fiscal power of the various subject matters from the federal government to Sarawak, in accordance with MA63 is our way forward, our future. It is also the basis for Sarawak and Sarawakians to have possession and control of Sarawak’s wealth which can be distributed fairly to all Sarawakians.

“I have repeated and reiterated that the quest of Scotland for devolution of powers, referendum and independence through constitutional, legal and the democratic process, peaceful and orderly, is a good example to emulate,” he said.

In essence, he said that after the UK Parliament had passed the Scotland Act 1998, some of the powers previously held at Westminster were passed to the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

However, devolution has been a gradual and continuous process thereafter, with a number of changes and additions to the Scottish Parliament’s powers.

“Until 2016, the subject matters with which the legislative, executive and fiscal power were devolved from the UK Parliament to the Parliament of Scotland have included agriculture, forestry and fisheries, education and training, environment, health, social services, housing, law and order, local government, sports, arts, economic development, transport, Scottish rate of Income Tax, Scottish Government’s borrowing power, full control of stamp duty, land tax and landfill tax, power to introduce new taxes, power to make law on matters relating to air weapons, powers relating to misuse of drugs, drink-drive limits, national speed limits, welfare, elections to the Scottish Parliament, various significant financial powers, and it was legislated into law that any matter that is not specifically enumerated as being reserved matter by the UK Parliament is deemed devolved to the Scottish Parliament,” he said.

Within the short 17 years, he said Scotland has gained tremendous autonomous powers.

For Sarawak, See said the future is even better and brighter as the autonomous power over the various subject matters are listed, promised and assured to be granted to us in the MA63 and the various official papers such as the Cobbold Commission Report, the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, official correspondence between governments and papers.

Over and above all, he said the possession and control of all natural resources within Sarawakian territory which Sarawak was granted and bestowed with sovereign rights since 1952 will ensure that Sarawak and all Sarawakians will have abundance of wealth to share, if Sarawak is governed and managed by competent leaders, exercising prudent and best financial practices.

“Sarawak and all Sarawakians have been deprived of our autonomous powers, privileges, rights and wealth for the last 58 years, under the same political regime. This state election is an opportune time for real political reform and a rebirth of Sarawak, with a strong state-based PSB,” he said.