Abg Johari confirms Semop incumbent to defend seat

SIBU (Dec 2): Semop incumbent Datuk Abdullah Saidol will defend the seat in the coming state election.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced this at a meet-the-people session in Pulau Bruit, Daro today.

“For Semop, Abdullah will be our candidate to continue our development plan for Sarawak.

“We are in one team…we have Kuala Rajang incumbent Datu Len Talif Salleh, Daro incumbent Safiee Ahmad, and Repok incumbent Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

“God willing, our team will continue to implement what we have planned for Sarawak for our mutual benefit,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah, who is also Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) has represented Semop for the past two terms.

In the 2016 state polls, he comfortably saw off the challenge of Mohamad Fadillah Sabali of Parti Amanah Negara with a majority of 4,412 votes.

Abdullah garnered 5,290 votes against Mohamad Fadillah’s 878.