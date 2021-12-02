Anwar Ibrahim to pay working visit to Song, Miri and Kuching tomorrow ahead of Sarawak polls

SIBU (Dec 2): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be in Song tomorrow morning before heading to Miri and Kuching.

According to PKR Katibas coordinator Munan Laja, Anwar will be delivering his address at Pangkalan Kitai at Jalan Song/Kapit near here.

“He is there to drum up support for PKR,” Munan told The Borneo Post today, adding that Anwar’s entourage were expected to arrive at Pangkalan Kitai around 10.50am.

When asked if Anwar would name PKR candidate for Katibas during the visit, he declined to comment, saying: “I don’t know.”

Pressed further on Anwar’s next stopover after Song, he said the party’s national president will proceed to Miri before heading to Kuching.

Meanwhile, Munan said he joined the party some two years ago as he was attracted by the national party’s multi-racial composition.

It was recently reported that Katibas was among the 47 seats allocated to PKR Sarawak.

Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi had previously hinted that one of the three state seats under his parliamentary constituency (Pelagus, Katibas and Bukit Goram) would be contested by a new face for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 12th Sarawak election.

Katibas incumbent Dato Sri Ambrose Blikau Enturan from PBB has served the state constituency for 40 years.

A recent post on the PBB Katibas Facebook page had announced Blikau’s desire to step down.

Lidam Assan, a PBB supreme council member and Nanta’s political secretary, has been tipped to represent PBB to defend the Katibas seat.

It will all be known after GPS announces its full list of candidates for the 12th state election tomorrow.

Katibas, which is a stronghold of PBB, will likely see a multi-cornered fight.

Already in the fray are Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).