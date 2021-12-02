Aspirasi says unlikely to field candidate in PSB stronghold of Bawang Assan

SIBU (Dec 2): The Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) is unlikely to field a candidate to contest in Bawang Assan constituency, said secretary-general Simon Tiong.

He said the party has a candidate for Bawang Assan, however it may stay out of the constituency, which is the stronghold of incumbent Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh – Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president.

“Bawang Assan is Dato Sri’s (Wong Soon Koh) stronghold and everybody is fighting on behalf of Sarawak rights.

“And also in this 12th State Election, the Opposition, we are fighting one another. That should not be happening.

“To fight against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not easy and to fight GPS, we should not fight one another,” he said.

He believes should Aspirasi decide to field a candidate in Bawang Assan, it would split the votes against GPS.

He said the leaders of Opposition parties should learn a lesson from this election.

Tiong added in the event PSB wins some seats, he hoped the elected representatives would not join the GPS government.

As one of the ‘hottest’ seats in Sibu, Bawang Assan is expected to see a multi-cornered fight.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is fielding newcomer Michelle Ling Shyan Mih, while GPS’ candidate is expected to be officially announced on Saturday.

Traditionally, Bawang Assan is allocated to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), however in the 2016 election, Wong won as a Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate.

Wong has held the seat for five consecutive terms since 1991.