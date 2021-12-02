Call for removal of Sabah PKR chief

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): A Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) youth leader has called for the removal of Datuk Christina Liew as the party’s state chairperson.

Tawau PKR youth chief Tommy Thomas said the party’s dominance as the main opposition in Sabah had waned since Christina replaced the late Datuk Lajim Ukin as the head of Sabah PKR.

He alleged that Christina had failed to assist the PKR branches in Sabah and she was never ‘serious’ in leading the party.

Tommy said that this was proven when PKR had only managed to contest eight out of the 60 seats in the 14th General Election in May 2018.

“It was even sadder to see PKR’s seats reduced to seven during last year’s snap state election even though the number of seats in the Sabah assembly has been increased to 73,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Tommy said that this was the lowest point for the party since it first stepped foot in Sabah back in 1999.

He disclosed that there were also other internal issues that are currently plaguing Sabah PKR.

Tommy also claimed that Christina had been running a state-wide programme in an attempt to garner the support of the other branch chiefs.

In this regard, he hoped that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would address the said problem before it worsens.

Meanwhile, Christina said that the claim made by Tommy merited no response from her.

“What is there to comment? This is because he (Tommy) represented himself — the statement was not issued by the state PKR Youth chief,” she was quoted saying in a report by Free Malaysia Today.

“Every three years, when the party polls are around the corner, this kind of statement will always come out.

This is true not only for PKR but other parties as well,” she said.

Christina also claimed that she had never met Tommy despite doing groundwork in Tawau every other week.