DAP Sarawak lodges police report against GPS for putting up election banner before nomination day

KUCHING (Dec 2): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has lodged a police report against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for putting up an election banner bearing GPS logo with a cross in Kpg Stapok within the Batu Kawah state constituency.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said such an act was clearly against the election laws and had happened even before the nomination day, which is slated for Dec 6.

“We have taken photos of the publisher. A banner of such nature, with the GPS logo and a cross here, may constitute an election offence which may nullify the result in Batu Kawah, should the GPS candidate win the election.

“This is because his (GPS candidate’s) team has committed a serious offence before the nomination day,” he told reporters at the DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

Chong, who will be contesting in Padungan in the coming 12th state election, urged the police to look into the matter since DAP Sarawak had lodged a report on the infringement.

He opined that there was no question about the illegality of displaying the election banner before the nomination day.

“Even if you are the government, don’t break the law,” he added.

He said they had seen a lot of party flags flying around and Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng had indicated that it is unlawful to put up party flags before nomination.

Chong said the mayor had not taken any action despite having said that.

“Mayor (of Kuching South) has indicated it is unlawful to put up party flags before nomination but no action has been taken,” he added.