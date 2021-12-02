Despite initial strategy, DAP Sarawak set to unveil six Kuching candidates today

KUCHING (Dec 2): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is expected to unveil its candidates for the six Chinese-majority urban seats here today although it had previously said it will only do so after Gabungan Parti Sarawak has announced its line-up.

The party will hold a press conference at 5pm here where it is expected to announce who will stand in Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, and Stakan.

According to a DAP Sarawak media invitation yesterday, the party will not name its remaining candidates for Sibu – Bawang Assan and Dudong – today.

This is likely due to DAP Sarawak leaving the door open to a possible collaboration with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

DAP is contesting a total of 26 seats in the polls on Dec 18.

Last Friday, its chairman Chong Chieng Jen announced 18 candidates but he said the party was withholding the names of the remaining six here and two in Sibu until GPS’ line-up was announced for “strategic reasons.”

Chong, who is Kota Sentosa incumbent, also said there was a possibility that he could switch to Batu Kawah, which set tongues wagging for a showdown between him and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the incumbent.

There are also speculation that Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii could be vying for one of the seats here on the DAP ticket.

It is understood that the party already has candidates identified for each of the six seats here but that could be shifted around depending on who GPS’ candidates are.

It is unclear why DAP has now decided to reveal its candidates although GPS is only expected to announce theirs on Saturday – just two days before nomination day.

The candidates who have been announced by DAP are two incumbents, Irene Chang (Bukit Assek) and David Wong (Pelawan), five previous candidates and 11 greenhorns.

The party’s five other candidates who previously contested are Leon Jimat Donald (Simanggang), Yong Siew Wei (Meradong), Tony Chiew (Tanjong Batu), John Bryan (Kemena), and Alan Ling (Pujut).

The new faces are Granda Aing (Tasik Biru), Chang Hon Hiung(Mambong), Laerry Jabul (Kedup), Brolin Nicholsion Benedict Achung (Bukit Semuja), Philip Wong (Repok), Solomon Kumbong (Pelagus), Joseph Jingut (Bukit Goram), Kenneth Lagong (Baleh), Tonny Ung (Samalaju), Peter Hee (Piasau), and Marcus Hugo (Senadin).