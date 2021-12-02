Efforts to stop underage marriage to be discussed in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Efforts to eradicate underage marriage in the country is expected to be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised through a question by Kasthuriraani Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) to the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the Ministers’ Question Time.

During the same session, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) will raise questions to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry on the approaches to control and manage the changes in the price of fertilisers and pesticides, as well as special initiatives to increase the income of farmers and growers to absorb the increasing costs of agricultural inputs.

This will be followed by the question-and-answer session and among the focus is a question from Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah) to the Ministry of Health on whether non-clinical specialist doctors with professional qualifications are given equal treatment as clinical specialist doctors in terms of appointment, employment, promotion and so forth.

In addition, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) will seek clarification from the Ministry of Human Resources on the measures to be implemented to overcome the problem of p-hailing workers who are not provided social security protection, have no fixed salary, not recognised as employees and not protected under Employment Act 1955.

After the question-and-answer session, the house will continue with the debate session on the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level for the Ministry of Rural Development.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat approved an estimated operating expenditure of RM1,526,793,800 to the Ministry of Transport and RM520,275,300 to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in the 2022 Budget.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama