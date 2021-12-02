Export ban will cause victimisation, monopoly

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government’s ban on scrap iron exports will victimise the local industry players and allow the sole steel mill in Sabah to monopolise the industry.

Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice president Datuk Junz Wong said the reasoning behind the half-baked policy did not make sense and therefore it should be lifted.

“The reason is that they want to help the local steel mill industry. But, there happens to be only one steel mill in Sabah,” he said in a press conference, at Warisan Kota Kinabalu’s office on Thursday.

In June, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had announced the ban of scrap iron exports in a bid to maintain a sufficient supply of raw materials for the local steel industry.

However, according to Junz, the state’s scrap iron dealers can produce 15,000 tonnes per month on average.

Thus, if the local steel mill’s consumption per month is 8,000 tonnes, there would still be a surplus of 7,000 tonnes.

Junz said that there are currently more than 80 steel iron companies in Sabah.

“As it stands, based on conservative calculation, there is a stockpile of 26,600 tonnes of scrap iron.

“The industry players have no cash flow. If this continues, a lot of scrap iron companies would have to close down,” he said.

The Tanjung Aru assemblyperson revealed that the industry players have met with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and State Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam but to no avail.

“Basically, they (the steel mill company) monopolise the situation. Once the government bans the export of scrap metals, this company will automatically monopolise (the industry) because they are the only steel mill in Sabah.

“Why are they (the government) victimising the local industry?” he asked.

The press conference was attended by Sabah Scrap Metals Recycle Association president Edwin Chen and other industry players.