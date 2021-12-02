Goods prices issue: PM orders KPDNHEP to find solution fast – Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): The issue of rising prices of essential items has received the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who instructed the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to quickly find a solution to the problem.

KPDNHEP minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he was informed by ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad that the Prime Minister has ordered that a National Action Committee on Cost of Living (Naccol) meeting be held as soon as possible.

“KPDNHEP is making preparing to hold the meeting in a few days and it will be chaired by the Prime Minister,” he said when appearing as a guest in the “Dialog Tiga Penjuru: Runsing Harga Barang ‘Kayangan’ programme produced by Astro Awani tonight.

According to Nanta, his ministry needs to manage the issue well, not only to protect the consumers but at the same time ensure traders do not suffer losses and fold up. – Bernama