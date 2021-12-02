GPS likely to field new face for Ngemah

SIBU (Dec 2): It is almost certain that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will field a new face for Ngemah seat in the 12th state election.

The speculated new candidate for Ngemah, Anyi Jana, confirmed that he had received instruction from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and also secretary general Datuk Janang Bungsu to attend GPS’ ‘watikah’ (credentials) presentation ceremony today.

A reliable source said that GPS is scheduled to present ‘watikah’ to their election candidates in a ceremony at 3.30pm today at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters in Kuching.

Coalition chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will present the ‘watikah’ to the candidates.

Anyi, who is Kapit deputy education officer, also said that he had prepared his resignation letter from civil service.

He did not disclose when he would submit the letter to the Education Department.

Anyi, 57, had been speculated to be GPS’ new face for Ngemah in the election to replace the incumbent Alexander Vincent who has served the constituency for two terms.

On a similar matter, he said that he had prepared an operations room in Kanowit to be used throughout the election period.

“PRS Women chief Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie visited the operations room recently.

“We have main election machinery as well as at area and longhouse-levels. Nearly 1,000 of them will be mobilised to about 170 longhouses in Ngemah.

“As for the longhouse-level machinery, five persons will be stationed at each longhouse to help in our campaign as we are not allowed to move in large groups,” he said when contacted.

He added that they had distributed campaign materials such as posters and flags to the longhouses in Ngemah.

Meanwhile, Ngemah is predicted to see a five-cornered fight between GPS, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) in this election.

Opposition candidates expected to be fielded are Dr Joseph Jawa Kendawang for PSB, Charlie Genam (PBK), Satu Anchom (PKR) and Leo Bunsu (PBDSB).