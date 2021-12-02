Kuching cops issue RM680,500 in compounds last month for SOP violations

KUCHING (Dec 2): Police here issued compounds totalling RM680,500 to violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Recovery Plan last month.

Between Nov 1 and 30, a total of 327 individuals were issued compounds of RM1,500 each, while 19 business owners were each slapped with an RM10,000 compound.

“The compounds to the individuals involved offences such as not checking in via their MySejahtera app, failing to wear a facemask in public, and failing to observe physical distancing,” Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement today.

The business owners were issued compounds for offences such as failing to ensure that their customers register via MySejahtera or logbook, failing to show the maximum number of patrons allowed in their premises, failing to provide a logbook for patrons at their premises, failing to provide a MySejahtera QR code, as well as failing to provide a thermometer and hand sanitiser, he said.

Others were issued compounds for allowing unvaccinated workers to work in the premises, failing to ensure workers checked in with MySejahtera at the workplace, failing to ensure patrons observe physical distancing, and operating a business still on the negative list (pub).

The compounds were issued under Rule 17(1) and Rule 17(2) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

“The police would like to remind the public to constantly practise the SOPs to break the infection chain of the Covid-19 virus,” added Ahsmon.