Malaysia Airlines celebrates inaugural flight from Penang to Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 2): Malaysia Airlines (MAS) celebrated its inaugural flight from Penang to Kuching with the arrival of its plane at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at around 9.50am this morning.

The plane was greeted with a ceremonial two-hose ‘water salute’ while taxiing into the parking apron.

Tourism, Arts, Culture Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was on hand to welcome the passengers who were each presented with a Sarawak beads necklace.

Also present were Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Maswings chief executive officer Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar, MAS head of Sales Roslan Ismail, and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

Abdul Karim in his speech said the inauguration of the Penang to Kuching flight marked another important milestone for Sarawak and Penang.

“Connectivity has always been a challenge, be it on land, water or air. Hence, Sarawak’s direct connectivity to Penang is very much welcomed.

“The connectivity and accessibility generate greater mobility that will drive the economic growth of both destinations,” he said.

With the availability of this direct flight, he said this would provide people from both islands with the convenience of visiting the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) sites in Penang and Sarawak.

“Kuching was recently recognised as Unesco’s Creative Cities Network in the field of Gastronomy and with a direct link to the Unesco World Heritage City of Georgetown, visitors can now also enjoy the best offerings of both cities blessed with the abundance of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals from east to west,” said Abdul Karim.

He also said that Sarawakians who are working in Peninsular Malaysia would now be provided with another option to travel back home and not necessarily via Kuala Lumpur.

“The beauty of this is that we have this direct connectivity where we can do promotions of Sarawak to Penang and likewise for Penang who can promote themselves to Sarawak,” he added.

As Sarawak begins to loosen its travel restrictions, Abdul Karim said Sarawak is looking forward to seeing more new direct routes and to increase the frequency of direct flights from Malaysia hubs such as Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, and Kota Kinabalu as well as a greater collaboration with MAS.

He stressed that the safety of people will always be the state’s main priority with stringent standard operating procedures enforced so that travelers will have a peace of mind while traveling to Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Nasaruddin said the Penang-Kuching flight will operate with a frequency of two flights weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.

“The arrival is as such so that we can have more connectivity to other places in Sarawak such as Mulu and so on,” he said.

For more information on the Penang-Kuching flight schedule and fares, visit MAS website at www.malaysiaairlines.com.