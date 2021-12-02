Malaysia records 49 more Covid-19 deaths, including 12 brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): Malaysia has reported an additional 49 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including 12 who were brought-in-dead.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country so far to 30,474, with around 20 per cent or 6,165 of them being those who were brought in dead or died outside of hospitals.

Over the past two weeks, Malaysia recorded 16 Covid-19 deaths per one million people.

During the same two-week period, Terengganu had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths per one million people at 51, followed by Kelantan (30), Perak (24), Pahang and Negeri Sembilan both at 17 deaths per one million people, while the other states either matched or were below the national figure.

In the past one week, the 301 Covid-19 deaths recorded mainly involved those who in the older age groups, with 60 of them aged 80 and above, 82 in the 70-79 age group, 81 in the 60-69 age group, 43 in the 50-59 age group, while 20 of them were in the 40-49 age group, nine in the 30-39 age group, and six in the 18-29 age group.

Infections by state

Out of the 5,439 Covid-19 cases newly reported yesterday, around 29 per cent or 1,582 were recorded in Selangor alone, with the states with the next highest figures being Kelantan (639), Johor (488), Sabah (467), Kedah (366), Kuala Lumpur (326), Pahang (326), Penang (292), and Terengganu (235).

The rest are Perak (205), Negri Sembilan (180), Melaka (124), Sarawak (121), while Perlis had 48 additional cases, Putrajaya (21), and Labuan (19).

This brings the cumulative total of cases reported so far in Malaysia to 2,638,221 cases.

Out of this 2.6 million figure, 96.43 per cent or 2,544,007 have recovered, including 6,803 newly recorded yesterday as having recovered.

As of yesterday, there are now 63,740 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, with 81.7 per cent or 52,066 under home quarantine, 9.7 per cent or 6,156 in quarantine and treatment centres, and 7.9 per cent or 5,018 currently hospitalised.

Another 0.4 per cent of the active cases or 242 patients were in intensive care units (ICU) without requiring respiratory support, while another 0.4 per cent or 258 patients in ICUs had to be intubated. — Malay Mail