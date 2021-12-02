Ministry committed to developing Kinabalu World Heritage Site

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): The Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment (KePKAS) is always committed to developing the Kinabalu World Heritage Site as a world-class tourism and cultural destination.

Its assistant minister, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, said such a commitment was the State Government’s efforts to build community identity based on the national heritage and culture.

He said the people of Sabah, especially the residents in the vicinity of the Kinabalu World Heritage Site, should be proud of the diversity of flora, fauna, culture and geology found within the area.

“The State Government through KePKAS always strives to develop infrastructure related to tourism, the community culture and the preservation of our treasures for all this can grow in harmony and accordance with government policy.

“To ensure the Kinabalu World Heritage Site is well cared for in the future, the government has approved the Kinabalu Geopark Area being proclaimed a National Geopark and is in the process of gaining the UNESCO Global Geopark status, which is scheduled to happen in 2022,” he said.

Joniston, who is also the chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, said this at the virtual launching of the 2021 Kinabalu Park World Heritage Site Community Day Celebration here, on Thursday.

He stressed that the geopark programme would provide many benefits to the community, including increased income from tourism activities and cultural preservation in the districts and villages involved.

He also believed such recognition would pique the interest of locals and foreign tourists in learning more about Kinabalu World Heritage Site and Kinabalu Geopark, thereby attracting more visitors to Sabah.

Joniston then urged the people of Sabah to work hand-in-hand with the government to protect the state’s treasures from irresponsible parties.

The Community Day celebration is one of the annual events listed on the KePKAS Calendar of Events.