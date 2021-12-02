No go for 18-year-old voters in 12th Sarawak polls, Undi18 lawyer confirms

KUCHING: A lawyer, who represented the five young applicants in the legal challenge that thwarted a delay in the implementation of Undi18 in September, has conceded that voters as young as 18 years old will not be able to vote in the coming state polls

Simon Siah confirmed this when contacted on the confusion surrounding a federal government gazette on the implementation of Undi18, which said amendments to the Constitution for 18-year-olds to vote and automatic voter registration will come into effect on December 15 — just three days shy of the Sarawak polls.

“The electoral roll that will be used for the Sarawak state election is from the second quarter of this year.

“So even if the Undi18 is registered on Dec 15, it is already too late as the electoral roll that is confirmed to be used is the second quarter of 2021,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had also said this morning that the Election Commission will be using the electoral roll as of November this year.

“State election of Sarawak will be using the electoral roll which has been perused and accepted before the dissolution of Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Nov 3 2021,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also explained that the gazettement was made so as to meet the deadline of December 31 as ordered by the High Court.

“Its implementation is still on January 3 next year,” he stressed.

However, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said he expected legal suits and by-elections if those below 21 years old are not allowed to vote in this coming state election.

“If Undi18 could not vote this coming Dec 18, we could see many court cases and by-elections. This can cause instability in an elected government,” Voon told The Borneo Post.

Following the federal gazette, he insisted that Undi18 should be allowed to cast their votes on Dec 18 to gauge their voting trend.

“No political party should fear Undi18 because we don’t know how they would vote or how they would influence their parents, relatives and friends on how to vote,” Voon said.