Perak police confirm 31-year-old man trapped under Cameron Highlands landslide

IPOH (Dec 2): Perak police confirmed that a 31-year-old man is trapped inside a vehicle buried under the landslide at Section 27 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

Perak police chief Comm Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that they have confirmed with the victim’s employer that there was only one person inside the lorry carrying vegetables from Cameron Highlands.

“Right now we can confirm that only one victim is trapped.

“Efforts are underway to rescue the victim,” he told a press conference.

He added that the rescue team had managed to locate the front part of the lorry.

“We are using two excavators to clear the area and the debris.

“We are confident that we can recover the victim soon from the debris,” said Mior, adding the police received a distress call from a member of the public at around 1.41pm.

However, the status of the victim is yet to be known.

Mior also said that the authorities are using drones to monitor if there is any land movement in the area as it would harm the rescue operation.

He also urged the public to use the road from Tapah to head to Cameron Highlanda as the Simpang Pulai road is temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department said that a Toyota Vellfire and another car were also buried under the landslide. – MalayMail