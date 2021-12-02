Produce graduates of global quality – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is urging both public and private higher learning institutions to produce graduates of global quality and relevance so that they can enter the local and international work market.

Hajiji said that graduates must have the ability to think critically, possess leadership, a team worker, and have global characteristics.

He also said that future graduates must also be prepared for changes and be able to adapt to the current situation by enriching themselves with high value-added skills.

“This is important so that they will remain relevant to compete to meet the present work market, including digital skills,” he said at the launch of the [email protected] Zon Borneo 2021 which was held online yesterday.

Hajiji, who is also the Pro Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) said that education and higher learning institutions must also ensure their graduates possess marketability and are urged to create programmes that are suitable to the work market preparation.

“In this matter, the Higher Learning Ministry must be committed and actively move towards initiatives that would increase the marketability of graduates proactively and to ensure graduates are given positions that are at par with their qualification,” he stressed.

He added that the marketability of graduates is often discussed in the higher education landscape following problems related to graduates’ unemployment.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic has also impacted on the economy causing less employment opportunities.

He said that according to the 2020 graduates’ statistics issued by the Malaysia Statistics Department, there are 202,400 unemployed graduates nationwide.

This signified a rise of about 37,200 unemployment relating to graduates as compared to 2019 where only 165,200 graduates were unemployed.

He said that the increase involved both degree and diploma holders, with the majority being in the 35 years old and above age group.

Hajiji also said that the new norms caused by the pandemic and the shift to Industrial Revolution 4.0 are expected to change the market labour landscape worldwide, including in Malaysia.

“The adaptation towards technology shift is expected to happen faster after Covid-19. The World Economic Forum 2020 reported that the demand for labour intensive work will drop in the future since work will be focused on the use of high technology and new skills,” he said.

“In Malaysia, various industries want to benefit from the expansion of the digital market and the digital transformation has created high demands for workers with digital skills. The work landscape in the future is no longer limited to a certain place because the world is now borderless and has provided opportunities to overcome physical, social and geographic problems,” he said.

He also urged industry players in Sabah to forge cooperation with the public higher learning institutions in Sabah such as UMS, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Politeknik Kota Kinabalu in digital expertise.

He said that the cooperation is important to help the Sabah government create more graduates who are highly skilled to meet the needs of current industries.

On the programme yesterday, Hajiji said that it was aimed at raising the marketability of graduates at higher learning institutions in Sabah and nationwide.