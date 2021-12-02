There is still room for negotiation with PSB, says DAP Sarawak chairman

KUCHING (Dec 2): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said today that there is still room for negotiation with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for as long as the former has not presented an authorisation letter to its candidates in Bawang Assan and Dudong.

The Kota Sentosa incumbent, who will be switching to contest in Padungan this coming state polls, is expected to be in Sibu tomorrow to hand over authorisation letters to DAP Sarawak’s candidates for the two seats.

“I will be personally going down to Sibu to hand over the watikah (authorisation letter) tomorrow. Until the watikah is issued and handed over to the candidates, there is still room (for negotiation with PSB),” he said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and presidential council member Datuk Tiong Thai King are the incumbents for Bawang Assan and Dudong respectively.

Chong also announced DAP Sarawak’s candidates for Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah and Stakan.

Pending incumbent Violet Yong will be defending her Pending seat while DAP Sarawak has decided to field a new face Michael Kong in Kota Sentosa, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii to take on incumbent Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in Batu Kawah and Leslie Ting in Stakan.

Before this, DAP Sarawak had already announced its candidates for 18 out of the 26 seats it is going to contest in the 12th state election.

“As far as we are concerned, the negotiation with PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) has been concluded. The decision reached on Jan 2 this year was among all the state committees of the parties, and not just the chairmen of the state committees,” Chong said.

He added that DAP Sarawak had honoured the agreement by not putting a candidate in Batu Lintang, which will be contested by PKR Sarawak.