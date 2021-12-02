Working committee to identify Sabah socio-economic issues

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): A working committee was set up to identify various socio-economic issues in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam who chaired the meeting recently, said the newly formed State level Socio-Economic Working Committee will be looking at issues involving economy, health, education, infrastructure, public administration, Borneoisation, utilities and poverty.

Dr Joachim said this working committee is another channel to address the needs of the State Government apart from the way that is already practiced.

“Matters or issues discussed in this committee will be raised and presented in the Socio-Economic Working Committee meeting of the Special Council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MKMA63) chaired by Datuk Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy).

“Matters or issues discussed in the Federal level Socio-Economic Working Committee will be notified to MKMA63 chaired by the Prime Minister for appropriate action by the relevant parties.

“The Socio-Economic Working Committee of MKMA63 is to examine important matters and issues that are often raised related to the affairs of Sabah and Sarawak,” said Dr Joachim who is also the Minister of Industrial Development in a statement on Thursday.

Also present at the meeting were the Director General of the Public Service Department, Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, and Deputy Director (Macro) of Sabah State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) Robert Stidi.