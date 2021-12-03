24 Maktab Mahmud Sik students found positive for Covid-19

ALOR SETAR (Dec 3): A total 24 students of Maktab Mahmud Sik in Taman Pelangi Jaya near Sik were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Kedah Health and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said the State Health Department (JKN) had reported a new educational institution cluster known as Dah Pelangi Cluster.

“To date, 24 positive cases have been detected and all involved were male students of the school hostel. The cluster was detected after several students experienced symptoms from Nov 28.

He said, as at 12 noon today, 38 individuals were screened and 24 were found positive and 14 negative.

“The management of the school had conducted targeted screenings on the students and the cases started registering positive Covid-19 today,” he said in a statement here, today.

“The cause of the infection is still being investigated by the Sik District Health Department (PKD). It has also implemented isolation and observation on the positive cases while identified close contacts have been ordered quarantined.

“A notice on the closure of the school has also been issued effective today until sanitisation work to disinfect the premises is completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Hayati urged the public especially the management of the school to continue complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) outlined by the government.

“Ensure physical distancing at all times, avoid contact and talking at close range, wear face masks, avoid congested areas, clean hands often and get Covid-19 vaccinations,” he said. – Bernama