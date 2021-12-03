374 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Sabah recorded 374 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, said State official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said the state capital recorded the highest number of cases with 61, followed by Tuaran (60), Papar (27), Kota Belud (24), Ranau (23), and Kota Marudu (23).

There are currently 23 red zones and four yellow zones in Sabah.

Masidi added that Pitas and Beaufort registered one Covid-19 death each.

“No new clusters were detected on Friday,” he said in a statement.