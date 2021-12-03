75,584ha NCR land in Bintulu already surveyed – Land Survey Dept

BINTULU (Dec 3): A total of 75,584 hectares (186,768 acres) of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in Bintulu have been surveyed, says superintendent of Land and Survey Department here Mohammad Zunica Mohamad Sapi’ee.

He said from the total land surveyed under the new initiative Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code, 50,839ha (5,623 acres) had been gazetted.

“Under Phase 2 of the new surveying initiative under Section 18 of the same Code, a total of 2,403 individual lots involving 5,946ha (14,692.5 acres) have been surveyed,” he said during the presentation of land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code to 193 land owners involving 542.51ha (1,340.57 acres) of land in four areas in Bintulu on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan officiated at the event.

Zunica said 27 recipients comprising the Ibans in Sungai Annau, under Kakus constituency, also received land titles for their 176.33 acres of land.

Land owners in Selitut-Separai (Kakus), also an Iban settlement, comprising 107 people also received land title for their 869.81-acre land.

The third area in Kakus (Sungai Kelawit), an area of 214.98 acres for 31 landowners also received their land titles.

In Kuala Tatau (Jepak constituency), land titles were given to 28 recipients for their 79.44-acre land.

“A total of 165 land titles under Section 13 of the Sarawak Land Code involving measured and occupied lots during the settlement operation along Bintulu-Miri road are given to the landowners today (yesterday),” Zunica said.

For the record, the land titles for 534 lots were given following approval on a blanket basis by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in 2018.

He said 53 land titles were given to the landowners previously while the rest were still in the final review process, but would be given out soon.

“In the meantime, we urge the remaining recipients of the 316 land titles to continue giving their cooperation to the Land Survey Department here,” he said.

Zunica also advised the landowners to take good care of their land by carrying out profitable activities there such as agriculture, livestock farming, and plantation.