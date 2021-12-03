Another group calls for removal of Sabah PKR chief

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Datuk Christina Liew’s position as the chairperson of Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) continues to hang in the balance as another group of state wing leaders have called for her removal.

In a joint statement, Sabah PKR’s Youth, Women, Srikandi, and Keadilan Squad have urged party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to conduct a meeting with the branch and wing chiefs in Sabah to discuss the ongoing leadership crisis.

“To strengthen Sabah PKR’s machinery, we need a leader who has strong support from the majority so that that person can bring the party to a higher level instead of being a ‘passenger’ on another party’s ark,” they said.

The statement was released by Sabah PKR’s Youth chief Razeef Rakimin, Wanita information chief Artini Ali Taugan, Srikandi information chief Siti Norffinie Yassin and Keadilan Squad information chief Mohamad Ridhwan Masrin.

“We hope that the president will use his wisdom and discretion as the party’s number one leader to fulfill the needs of the grassroots at the state level so that the party will be strengthened ahead of the upcoming general election,” they said.

They pointed out 17 of the Sabah PKR branch chiefs, as well as its wing leaders, have previously signed statutory declarations to remove Christina.

The four wing leaders also took shots at Sabah PKR information chief Chrisnadia Sinam for defending Christina.

They said that the egoistic statement had only worsened the situation and that Chrisnadia had failed to respect the views of the youths.

On Thursday, three of Sabah PKR’s youths leaders, namely Tommy Thomas (Tawau), Presley Kurus (Sipitang). and Mohd Raffi Jamaluddin (Keningau) have also issued statements calling for the removal of Christina.

Chrisnadia, meanwhile, took Tommy to task for questioning Christina’s credibility as a leader.

She said that the allegation made by Tommy was baseless and it had tarnished the good image of Sabah PKR.

Chrisnadia said that Tommy had failed to acknowledge Christina’s contributions to the Tawau constituency.

“He neglected the great contribution made by Christina in leading PKR during the previous general election, which saw Warisan and PH topple BN.

“PKR then became a part of the Warisan Plus government and was given Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism, Culture, and Environment posts,” she said in a statement on Friday.

She highlighted the fact that Christina had given several Sabah PKR youth leaders strategic positions during the Warisan Plus era.

Chrisnadia had also refuted Tommy’s claim that Christina only had the support of four branch chiefs.

She alleged that the move was orchestrated by certain leaders who wanted to damage PKR’s good name ahead of the Sarawak state elections.