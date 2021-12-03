As Omicron spreads globally, Malaysia racks up another 47 deaths from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): Forty-seven more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 rose to 30,521.

According to the CovidNow website, 12 were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 45 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Kelantan with 29 deaths per one million people and Perak with 24 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 15 per one million people. Ten states recorded lower averages. They are Melaka and Sabah (13 each), Johor and Selangor (11 each), Labuan, Kedah, Penang, and Sarawak (10 each), and Perlis (eight)

Putrajaya was the only state that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 62.6 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.5 per cent were partially vaccinated and 14.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Almost three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (73.6 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 26.4 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 56.9 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 86.9 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,806 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,724.

This was followed by Kelantan with 640 new cases, Johor (633), Sabah (426), Kuala Lumpur (381), Pahang (354), Kedah (332), Penang (261), Melaka (249), Perak (228), Terengganu (191), and Negri Sembilan (181).

Sarawak recorded 90 new cases, Putrajaya (53), Perlis (47) and Labuan (five).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,638,092. — Malay Mail