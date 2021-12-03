Bonnie defends title in powerlifting championship in Georgia

KUCHING (Dec 3): National paralympic powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin successfully defended his title at the World Para Powerlifting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia on Thursday when he lifted 210kg in the men’s 76kg category.

The 22-year old powerlifter from Betong, Sarawak dominated the competition and had created a vast gap of 13kg between himself and his rivals with his first lift.

Peng Hu of China took the silver with his best lift of 196kg while Ibrahim Shabban of Egypt came in third with a lift of 195kg.

“I feel very happy and proud with my win today after my win at the Tokyo Paralympics.

“This is my second win at the World Para Powerlifting Championships but I did not manage to break the record,” he said.

The win in Tbilisi brought Bonnie’s total gold medal tally to five in all championships.

He bagged his first gold at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the men’s 65kg in 2019.

This year, Bonnie also won gold medals at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in the men’s 72kg in Dubai and Bangkok.

He created history by becoming the first Malaysian to win a Paralympic gold medal in the men’s 72kg at the Tokyo International Forum at the Tokyo Paralympics in August, breaking the record of 228kg in the process.

He lifted 217kg in the first lift, followed by 225kg in the second and 228kg. However, he failed in his attempt to break his world record of 230kg.

At the Jakarta Asian Para Games in 2018, Bonnie won the silver medal in the men’s 65kg.

Bonnie is one of the Sarawakians in the six-member national squad who are currently competing at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The other four lifters are Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Jong Yee Khie, Bryan Junency Gustin, Azlan Mos and Nicodemus Manggoi Moses.