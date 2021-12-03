CM: Dr Annuar to defend his Nangka seat

SIBU (Dec 2): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that Dr Annuar Rapaee will defend his Nangka seat in the coming state election.

Speaking at the launch of Sibu Entrepreneur Showcase at Sibu Islamic Complex today, Abang Johari said Dr Annuar has lots of new ideas for boosting the state’s economy.

“That is why I asked for his help in terms of education, and I hope he will continue to serve the people of Sibu.

“So, today, I announce that Dr Annuar will be the candidate for Nangka this election,” he said.

He also said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had lots of leaders. These leaders, especially young leaders, would be trained to take over the leadership one day to ensure continuous development in the state.

“You cannot be self-centred. Most important thing is the people at large, Sarawakian at large must be protected,” he said.

Dr Annuar, 58, will be defending his Nangka seat for the third term.

He first contested the seat in 2011 and had a majority of 5,302 votes. In 2016, he won with 7,617 votes majority.

Abang Johari said the state government under his leadership would always try to explore new areas to bring positive impact on the state’s economy.

He also mentioned that Singapore was interested in buying Apong Sugar from Sarawak for three years. An agreement was signed recently with a local company to supply Apong sugar to Singapore.

“This is an area that can be explored by using our creativity. We must see opportunities and find ways to develop them,” he said.

He also urged young people to look into creating new products based on digital economy.

He also said that under his leadership, he had tried to transform the landscape of the state’s economy in line with development around the world based on the latest technology.

He also said the state government would ensure that economic growth would be sustainable to protect the environment and to ensure the economy could continue to grow even in times of crisis.

“We must have an income and from the income, we can develop our state. In the last three or four years, I have increased the state revenue through sales tax on oil and gas.

“Our economy is stable despite the pandemic. We are able to buy vaccines, help those affected by the pandemic, and giving food aid to the people,” he said.

