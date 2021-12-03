Covid-19: Miri district with most cases as Sarawak records 106 new infections

KUCHING (Dec 3): Miri has overtaken Kuching today with the most number of Covid-19 cases at 34 as the state recorded a total of 106 new infections, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) update said.

Kuching followed closely behind with 32 cases, followed by Limbang (10), Bintulu (seven), Sibu (six), Sarikei and Lawas with three each; two each in Mukah, Serian and Lundu, and one in Samarahan, Daro, Pusa, Dalat and Julau.

The other 25 districts did not record any cases.

One of the cases today was in Category 4 and in need of oxygen, and another in Category 5, which requires the use of a ventilator. The other 104 cases are mild.

With the new cases today, Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 251,038.

The only fatality reported by SDMC today was a 69-year-old man who was brought in dead on November 22 at the Sarikei Hospital. He had a history of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Sarawak’s death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 1,591.